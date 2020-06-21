Amenities

7535 Charmant Drive # 204 Available 07/15/20 Fantastic Spacious Condo close to UTC/UCSD- Excellent location - Enjoy this 2nd story condo in the Verano Community in UTC. Lovely marble flooring entry to this very spacious one bedroom condo. The modern kitchen has granite counter tops and custom cabinets and is equipped with a breakfast bar and a stainless steel stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.



This former model condo has a great floor plan with lots of windows and light, crown molding and a custom designed walk in closet. A washer and dryer included for your convenience and ceiling fans in each room.



Located close to one of 2 pools, exercise room and the Cyber Café. Beautifully maintained condo.



One assigned space in the garage with open parking spaces abound. Close to UTC and bus line.

This is a non-smoking property.



Includes water, sewer and trash!



Sorry no pets.



Requires Renters Insurance



No Pets Allowed



