Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:09 AM

7535 Charmant Drive # 204

7535 Charmant Drive · (619) 345-6385
Location

7535 Charmant Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7535 Charmant Drive # 204 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
garage
7535 Charmant Drive # 204 Available 07/15/20 Fantastic Spacious Condo close to UTC/UCSD- Excellent location - Enjoy this 2nd story condo in the Verano Community in UTC. Lovely marble flooring entry to this very spacious one bedroom condo. The modern kitchen has granite counter tops and custom cabinets and is equipped with a breakfast bar and a stainless steel stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.

This former model condo has a great floor plan with lots of windows and light, crown molding and a custom designed walk in closet. A washer and dryer included for your convenience and ceiling fans in each room.

Located close to one of 2 pools, exercise room and the Cyber Café. Beautifully maintained condo.

One assigned space in the garage with open parking spaces abound. Close to UTC and bus line.
This is a non-smoking property.

Includes water, sewer and trash!

Sorry no pets.

Requires Renters Insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2403397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7535 Charmant Drive # 204 have any available units?
7535 Charmant Drive # 204 has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7535 Charmant Drive # 204 have?
Some of 7535 Charmant Drive # 204's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7535 Charmant Drive # 204 currently offering any rent specials?
7535 Charmant Drive # 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7535 Charmant Drive # 204 pet-friendly?
No, 7535 Charmant Drive # 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7535 Charmant Drive # 204 offer parking?
Yes, 7535 Charmant Drive # 204 does offer parking.
Does 7535 Charmant Drive # 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7535 Charmant Drive # 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7535 Charmant Drive # 204 have a pool?
Yes, 7535 Charmant Drive # 204 has a pool.
Does 7535 Charmant Drive # 204 have accessible units?
No, 7535 Charmant Drive # 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 7535 Charmant Drive # 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7535 Charmant Drive # 204 has units with dishwashers.
