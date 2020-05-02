All apartments in San Diego
746 42nd St.
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

746 42nd St.

746 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

746 42nd Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Mt Hope

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed-1 Bath Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home situated on a multi-unit lot located in San Diego, between Market St and F St; close to freeway access.

This quaint home has upgraded features such as wood and tile flooring, granite counters in the kitchen and bathroom and open wood beam ceilings in the bedrooms. The kitchen is furnished with a gas stove, refrigerator and garbage disposal. The detached garage has washer and dryer hook-ups.

This is a private area for the residents; fenced/gated entry at the front and additionally around the garage and backyard area.

Small Pet OK on approval and additional deposit.
This is a non-smoking property.

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4100021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 42nd St. have any available units?
746 42nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 42nd St. have?
Some of 746 42nd St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 42nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
746 42nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 42nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 42nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 746 42nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 746 42nd St. offers parking.
Does 746 42nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 42nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 42nd St. have a pool?
No, 746 42nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 746 42nd St. have accessible units?
No, 746 42nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 746 42nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 42nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
