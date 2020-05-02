746 42nd St.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

2 Bed-1 Bath Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home situated on a multi-unit lot located in San Diego, between Market St and F St; close to freeway access.



This quaint home has upgraded features such as wood and tile flooring, granite counters in the kitchen and bathroom and open wood beam ceilings in the bedrooms. The kitchen is furnished with a gas stove, refrigerator and garbage disposal. The detached garage has washer and dryer hook-ups.



This is a private area for the residents; fenced/gated entry at the front and additionally around the garage and backyard area.



Small Pet OK on approval and additional deposit.

This is a non-smoking property.



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



