7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities internet cafe gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 dual master bedroom 2 bath condo in best location at Verano complex - This upgraded, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has bathrooms and walk in closets in both bedrooms. Full size washer and dryer in the unit. Granite counter tops, fireplace. Very private location in Verano community with balcony views of the trails. Complex has two pools, fitness center, bbq area, sun deck and cyber cafe. 2 secure, underground, parking spaces with a visitors pass or if you have a 3rd vehicles. Pets negotiable with owners approval.



(RLNE5069715)