All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810

7455 Charmant Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7455 Charmant Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 dual master bedroom 2 bath condo in best location at Verano complex - This upgraded, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has bathrooms and walk in closets in both bedrooms. Full size washer and dryer in the unit. Granite counter tops, fireplace. Very private location in Verano community with balcony views of the trails. Complex has two pools, fitness center, bbq area, sun deck and cyber cafe. 2 secure, underground, parking spaces with a visitors pass or if you have a 3rd vehicles. Pets negotiable with owners approval.

(RLNE5069715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810 have any available units?
7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810 have?
Some of 7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810 currently offering any rent specials?
7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810 is pet friendly.
Does 7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810 offer parking?
Yes, 7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810 offers parking.
Does 7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810 have a pool?
Yes, 7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810 has a pool.
Does 7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810 have accessible units?
No, 7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810 does not have accessible units.
Does 7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7455 Charmant Drive Apt. 1810 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University