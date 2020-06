Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful historic 2 bedroom/1 bath cottage just a few short blocks to center of the village. This single family detached home offers off street driveway parking for two cars and a detached one car garage. The home comes with all new carpet, updated fixtures, new deck in the front, washer/dryer, private yard and raised plant beds in the back for your vegetable garden! Features custom built-ins and lots of windows. Close to shopping, restaurants, and beaches.