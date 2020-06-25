Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7368 Celata Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7368 Celata Ln
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:24 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7368 Celata Ln
7368 Celata Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7368 Celata Lane, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7368 Celata Ln have any available units?
7368 Celata Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7368 Celata Ln have?
Some of 7368 Celata Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7368 Celata Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7368 Celata Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7368 Celata Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7368 Celata Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 7368 Celata Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7368 Celata Ln offers parking.
Does 7368 Celata Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7368 Celata Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7368 Celata Ln have a pool?
No, 7368 Celata Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7368 Celata Ln have accessible units?
No, 7368 Celata Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7368 Celata Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7368 Celata Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University