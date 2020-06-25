All apartments in San Diego
7368 Celata Ln
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:24 AM

7368 Celata Ln

7368 Celata Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7368 Celata Lane, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7368 Celata Ln have any available units?
7368 Celata Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7368 Celata Ln have?
Some of 7368 Celata Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7368 Celata Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7368 Celata Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7368 Celata Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7368 Celata Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7368 Celata Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7368 Celata Ln offers parking.
Does 7368 Celata Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7368 Celata Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7368 Celata Ln have a pool?
No, 7368 Celata Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7368 Celata Ln have accessible units?
No, 7368 Celata Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7368 Celata Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7368 Celata Ln has units with dishwashers.
