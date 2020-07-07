All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 736 24th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
736 24th Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

736 24th Street

736 24th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

736 24th Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Palm City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Where History and Modern meet! Fully remodeled Home with 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms. This house has so many upgrades! You will love the open space set up downstairs, perfect for entertaining. First thing you will notice is a beautiful gated low maintenance landscape and spacious brick covered porch. First floor will showcase a living area with cozy brick fireplace, space for breakfast table, fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Bar counter top , formal dining area, huge laundry room, half bathroom, and 1 bedroom. Upstairs boasts 2 Master Bedrooms, a third bedroom, ample hallway bathroom, and a wraparound balcony accessed from one of the master bedrooms. The second master bedroom consists of natural lighted walking closet, upgraded master bathroom with his and hers vanity.

****BASIC REQUIREMENTS***
• We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in
Gross Income
• Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above
• No pets.

Other Features:
- Bonus folding area or office space downstairs.
- Double pane windows perfect for noise reduction and climate solutions.
- Decorative molded ceilings.
- Refrigerator with water and ice dispenser.
- Gas Stainless steel stove with 5 burners.
- Granite counter throughout kitchen and bathrooms.
- Self-closing cabinets & new hardware.
- Stainless steel single under-mount deep sink.
- Detachable sink faucet sprayer & built-in soap dispenser.
- Garbage Disposal.
- Vintage door knobs.
- Fully fenced property.
- Storage shed.
- Gated access to private parking.
Location, Location, Location. Amazing House located 3 miles from Imperial Beach! Right off the 5 Freeway, couple bocks away from public transportation (Trolley Station). 6 miles to Silver Strand Beach, 8 Miles to 32nd Naval Base, 10 miles to Coronado Beach, 12 Miles to Downtown San Diego! Come and see for yourself, this house is move in ready with many upgrades.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 24th Street have any available units?
736 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 24th Street have?
Some of 736 24th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
736 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 736 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 736 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 736 24th Street offers parking.
Does 736 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 24th Street have a pool?
No, 736 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 736 24th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 736 24th Street has accessible units.
Does 736 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 24th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University