736 24th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

Where History and Modern meet! Fully remodeled Home with 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms. This house has so many upgrades! You will love the open space set up downstairs, perfect for entertaining. First thing you will notice is a beautiful gated low maintenance landscape and spacious brick covered porch. First floor will showcase a living area with cozy brick fireplace, space for breakfast table, fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Bar counter top , formal dining area, huge laundry room, half bathroom, and 1 bedroom. Upstairs boasts 2 Master Bedrooms, a third bedroom, ample hallway bathroom, and a wraparound balcony accessed from one of the master bedrooms. The second master bedroom consists of natural lighted walking closet, upgraded master bathroom with his and hers vanity.



****BASIC REQUIREMENTS***

• We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in

Gross Income

• Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above

• No pets.



Other Features:

- Bonus folding area or office space downstairs.

- Double pane windows perfect for noise reduction and climate solutions.

- Decorative molded ceilings.

- Refrigerator with water and ice dispenser.

- Gas Stainless steel stove with 5 burners.

- Granite counter throughout kitchen and bathrooms.

- Self-closing cabinets & new hardware.

- Stainless steel single under-mount deep sink.

- Detachable sink faucet sprayer & built-in soap dispenser.

- Garbage Disposal.

- Vintage door knobs.

- Fully fenced property.

- Storage shed.

- Gated access to private parking.

Location, Location, Location. Amazing House located 3 miles from Imperial Beach! Right off the 5 Freeway, couple bocks away from public transportation (Trolley Station). 6 miles to Silver Strand Beach, 8 Miles to 32nd Naval Base, 10 miles to Coronado Beach, 12 Miles to Downtown San Diego! Come and see for yourself, this house is move in ready with many upgrades.