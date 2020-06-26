7315 Rock Canyon Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled, cul-de-sac home on an oversized lot with panoramic canyon views is now available in Mira Mesa! This modern, single story home features high ceilings, an open floorplan, newer windows, custom paint, and new laminate flooring throughout! The large living room with cozy fireplace flows into the dining area and spacious kitchen featuring sleek white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and modern lighting fixtures.



The light and bright family room offers access to the expansive, private, backyard - perfect for entertaining! The home features dual master bedrooms, each with updated, full bathrooms. Two secondary bedrooms and a 3rd upgraded, full bathroom complete the floorplan.



(RLNE4891589)