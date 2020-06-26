All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7315 Rock Canyon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7315 Rock Canyon Dr
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

7315 Rock Canyon Dr

7315 Rock Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7315 Rock Canyon Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled, cul-de-sac home on an oversized lot with panoramic canyon views is now available in Mira Mesa! This modern, single story home features high ceilings, an open floorplan, newer windows, custom paint, and new laminate flooring throughout! The large living room with cozy fireplace flows into the dining area and spacious kitchen featuring sleek white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and modern lighting fixtures.

The light and bright family room offers access to the expansive, private, backyard - perfect for entertaining! The home features dual master bedrooms, each with updated, full bathrooms. Two secondary bedrooms and a 3rd upgraded, full bathroom complete the floorplan.

(RLNE4891589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7315 Rock Canyon Dr have any available units?
7315 Rock Canyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7315 Rock Canyon Dr have?
Some of 7315 Rock Canyon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7315 Rock Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7315 Rock Canyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7315 Rock Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7315 Rock Canyon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7315 Rock Canyon Dr offer parking?
No, 7315 Rock Canyon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7315 Rock Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7315 Rock Canyon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7315 Rock Canyon Dr have a pool?
No, 7315 Rock Canyon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7315 Rock Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 7315 Rock Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7315 Rock Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7315 Rock Canyon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University