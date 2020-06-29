All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

731 Morrison St.

731 Morrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

731 Morrison Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Mt Hope

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
2 Bedroom House. Remodeled With Front & Back Yards - 2 Bedroom house with nice front and backyard

Features:

2 bedrooms
1 bath
Full size laundry room at back patio
Enclosed front yard
Enclosed huge paved patio at rear
2 assigned parkings right by the front door
Nicely remodeled
New window coverings
New marble counter tops

Schools: Chollas-Mead Elementary School, San Diego High School, Albert Einstein Charter Academy

Parks: Dennis V. Allen Park, Golden Hill Park, Grant Hill Neighborhood Park

Restaurants Nearby: Taste of Chicago Grill, Kim's BBQ, Mariscos Altata, Los Reyes Mexican Food

Conveniently located between the Hwy 15 and Hwy 805 off Market

You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com

Rental Qualifications:

-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:
-No Pets
-Water included. Tenants pay for SDGE, cable, internet

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

Call Glen for a viewing at 760-525-8800

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5592185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Morrison St. have any available units?
731 Morrison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 Morrison St. have?
Some of 731 Morrison St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Morrison St. currently offering any rent specials?
731 Morrison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Morrison St. pet-friendly?
No, 731 Morrison St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 731 Morrison St. offer parking?
Yes, 731 Morrison St. offers parking.
Does 731 Morrison St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 Morrison St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Morrison St. have a pool?
No, 731 Morrison St. does not have a pool.
Does 731 Morrison St. have accessible units?
No, 731 Morrison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Morrison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Morrison St. does not have units with dishwashers.

