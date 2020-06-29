731 Morrison St.

Amenities
2 Bedroom House. Remodeled With Front & Back Yards - 2 Bedroom house with nice front and backyard
Features:
2 bedrooms
1 bath
Full size laundry room at back patio
Enclosed front yard
Enclosed huge paved patio at rear
2 assigned parkings right by the front door
Nicely remodeled
New window coverings
New marble counter tops
Schools: Chollas-Mead Elementary School, San Diego High School, Albert Einstein Charter Academy
Parks: Dennis V. Allen Park, Golden Hill Park, Grant Hill Neighborhood Park
Restaurants Nearby: Taste of Chicago Grill, Kim's BBQ, Mariscos Altata, Los Reyes Mexican Food
Conveniently located between the Hwy 15 and Hwy 805 off Market
You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com
Rental Qualifications:
-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
-No Pets
-Water included. Tenants pay for SDGE, cable, internet
***Please apply if you qualify***
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
Call Glen for a viewing at 760-525-8800
No Pets Allowed
