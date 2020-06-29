731 Morrison St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

2 Bedroom House. Remodeled With Front & Back Yards - 2 Bedroom house with nice front and backyard



Features:



2 bedrooms

1 bath

Full size laundry room at back patio

Enclosed front yard

Enclosed huge paved patio at rear

2 assigned parkings right by the front door

Nicely remodeled

New window coverings

New marble counter tops



Schools: Chollas-Mead Elementary School, San Diego High School, Albert Einstein Charter Academy



Parks: Dennis V. Allen Park, Golden Hill Park, Grant Hill Neighborhood Park



Restaurants Nearby: Taste of Chicago Grill, Kim's BBQ, Mariscos Altata, Los Reyes Mexican Food



Conveniently located between the Hwy 15 and Hwy 805 off Market



You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com



Rental Qualifications:



-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:

-No Pets

-Water included. Tenants pay for SDGE, cable, internet



***Please apply if you qualify***



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.



Call Glen for a viewing at 760-525-8800



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5592185)