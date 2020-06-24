7304 Margerum Avenue

Amenities

Totally Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home In Del Cerro Area! Pet Friendly! - Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home, new counter-tops, carpet, tile, showers. This is a must see! 1st floor has a living room, family room kitchen, dining room and a half bathroom. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a walk in closet. Located in a quiet neighborhood and in a great location. Large and fenced backyard, lovely front yard, 2 car garage, and more. Some nearby schools include Patrick Henry High, School, Lewis Middle School and Marvin Elementary School. Pets are welcome for an additional deposit. No attack breeds. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. All utilities are the tenants responsibility. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and No evictions. Please contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 for more information and to take your own personal tour of this great home. Have a great day!



(RLNE4732641)