Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2

728 1/2 Jamaica Ct · (415) 895-2272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

728 1/2 Jamaica Ct, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 728 1/2 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit 728 1/2 Available 09/08/20 Steps 2 OCEAN, MISSION BEACH & BAY REMODELED FLAT - Property Id: 50431

COMPLETE BRAND NEW REMODEL! Less than a 1-minute walk to Boardwalk and Beach!!! 2 Blocks from World Famous Belmont Park!
Modern, comfy w/ ALL BRAND NEW FURNITURE! - 1 deck with 1 Electric BBQ.
Steps to MISSION BEACH, PACIFIC OCEAN, MISSION BAY, boardwalks, Belmont Amusement Park AND walking distance to restaurants, activities, attractions, water sports, grocery stores, farmer's markets all right in the heart of Mission Beach! Super close to SeaWorld.

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/17512891

Here is the link to ALL entertainer coastal homes. https://www.airbnb.com/users/2503251/listings
BOOK DIRECT www.VivaBeachLife.com to Save! Call or text the team: 415 - 895 - 2272 (CASA)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/728-1%2F2-jamaicacourt-mission-beach-san-diego-ca-unit-728-1%2F2/50431
Property Id 50431

(RLNE5952499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2 have any available units?
728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2 have?
Some of 728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2 offer parking?
No, 728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2 have a pool?
No, 728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 1/2 JamaicaCourt Mission Beach 728 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
