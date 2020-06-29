7270 Astoria St

All apartments in San Diego
Location

7270 Astoria Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4B/2BA House w/ 2 Car Attached Garage and Private Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 4B/2BA house available for lease in Clairemont featuring approximately 1460 SF of living space over one level. Private enclosed front patio. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature tile flooring throughout. No carpet! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Large living room features built-in cabinetry and backyard access. Large laundry room located off of kitchen with walk-in pantry. Spacious bedrooms all feature hardwood flooring. Master bedroom features attached upgraded bathroom with shower stall. Large, private fenced backyard! Property is equipped with environmentally friendly and quiet whole-house fan. Beautiful vegetation and mature fruit trees throughout yard, maintained by provided gardener! Great location with easy freeway access and close proximity to stores and restaurants!

- NO CO-SIGNERS
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- NO CO-SIGNERS
- DEPOSIT: $2780
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Rrgby_Gyg8
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont Mesa
- PARKING: Attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1980

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Whole house fan provided as-is (operates but will not be maintained). Kitchen water filter does not operate and will not be repaired. Fireplace decorative only and not to be used. Countertop microwave operational but will not be maintained.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4441501)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7270 Astoria St have any available units?
7270 Astoria St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7270 Astoria St have?
Some of 7270 Astoria St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7270 Astoria St currently offering any rent specials?
7270 Astoria St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7270 Astoria St pet-friendly?
No, 7270 Astoria St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7270 Astoria St offer parking?
Yes, 7270 Astoria St offers parking.
Does 7270 Astoria St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7270 Astoria St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7270 Astoria St have a pool?
No, 7270 Astoria St does not have a pool.
Does 7270 Astoria St have accessible units?
No, 7270 Astoria St does not have accessible units.
Does 7270 Astoria St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7270 Astoria St has units with dishwashers.
