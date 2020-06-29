7270 Astoria St

Amenities

Beautiful 4B/2BA House w/ 2 Car Attached Garage and Private Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 4B/2BA house available for lease in Clairemont featuring approximately 1460 SF of living space over one level. Private enclosed front patio. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature tile flooring throughout. No carpet! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Large living room features built-in cabinetry and backyard access. Large laundry room located off of kitchen with walk-in pantry. Spacious bedrooms all feature hardwood flooring. Master bedroom features attached upgraded bathroom with shower stall. Large, private fenced backyard! Property is equipped with environmentally friendly and quiet whole-house fan. Beautiful vegetation and mature fruit trees throughout yard, maintained by provided gardener! Great location with easy freeway access and close proximity to stores and restaurants!



- NO CO-SIGNERS

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2780

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Rrgby_Gyg8

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont Mesa

- PARKING: Attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1980



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Whole house fan provided as-is (operates but will not be maintained). Kitchen water filter does not operate and will not be repaired. Fireplace decorative only and not to be used. Countertop microwave operational but will not be maintained.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



No Pets Allowed



