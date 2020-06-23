All apartments in San Diego
7130 Shoreline Drive #1208
7130 Shoreline Drive #1208

7130 Shoreline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7130 Shoreline Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
2 BR/2 BA 848 SQFT Condo in UTC/ San DIego - Beautiful Condo in the community of Lucera in UTC. The property has upgrades throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The Property also features a private balcony that overlooks the canyon. Community features include pool, spa, fitness center, and tennis courts. The Property is conveniently located close to local parks, stores and has easy access to the 805 Freeway.

Terms:

1 year lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant Pays: Water, Gas Electricity

Owner Pays: Trash

Pet Policy: No Pets

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

Sorry We do not accept section 8

$35.00 non-refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7130 Shoreline Drive #1208 have any available units?
7130 Shoreline Drive #1208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7130 Shoreline Drive #1208 have?
Some of 7130 Shoreline Drive #1208's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7130 Shoreline Drive #1208 currently offering any rent specials?
7130 Shoreline Drive #1208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7130 Shoreline Drive #1208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7130 Shoreline Drive #1208 is pet friendly.
Does 7130 Shoreline Drive #1208 offer parking?
No, 7130 Shoreline Drive #1208 does not offer parking.
Does 7130 Shoreline Drive #1208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7130 Shoreline Drive #1208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7130 Shoreline Drive #1208 have a pool?
Yes, 7130 Shoreline Drive #1208 has a pool.
Does 7130 Shoreline Drive #1208 have accessible units?
No, 7130 Shoreline Drive #1208 does not have accessible units.
Does 7130 Shoreline Drive #1208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7130 Shoreline Drive #1208 does not have units with dishwashers.
