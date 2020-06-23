7130 Shoreline Drive #1208

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

2 BR/2 BA 848 SQFT Condo in UTC/ San DIego - Beautiful Condo in the community of Lucera in UTC. The property has upgrades throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The Property also features a private balcony that overlooks the canyon. Community features include pool, spa, fitness center, and tennis courts. The Property is conveniently located close to local parks, stores and has easy access to the 805 Freeway.



Terms:



1 year lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability



Tenant Pays: Water, Gas Electricity



Owner Pays: Trash



Pet Policy: No Pets



HomeTeam Property Management



CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



Sorry We do not accept section 8



$35.00 non-refundable application fee per applicant



For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:



http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE4448013)