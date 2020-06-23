7130 Shoreline Drive #1208

Amenities
2 BR/2 BA 848 SQFT Condo in UTC/ San DIego - Beautiful Condo in the community of Lucera in UTC. The property has upgrades throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The Property also features a private balcony that overlooks the canyon. Community features include pool, spa, fitness center, and tennis courts. The Property is conveniently located close to local parks, stores and has easy access to the 805 Freeway.
Terms:
1 year lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant Pays: Water, Gas Electricity
Owner Pays: Trash
Pet Policy: No Pets
HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
Sorry We do not accept section 8
$35.00 non-refundable application fee per applicant
For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:
http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/
HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
(RLNE4448013)