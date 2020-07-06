All apartments in San Diego
7127 Aquamarine Rd.

7127 Aquamarine Road · No Longer Available
Location

7127 Aquamarine Road, San Diego, CA 92114
Bay Terraces

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/95a7a7f053 ---- 2600.00 Dogs OK Cats OK Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply. No Yes Lovely upgraded 5 bedroom two story house. Fifth bedroom and family room were added with permits, and really expand the floor plan. Back yard has covered patio with koi pond. Well maintained... (jg) (**If no showtimes are available, don?t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the \'Apply Now\' button to see all of our requirements and how we work! Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 2900.00 Leasing Showings@nobleproperties.info 619-575-6200 EXT204 2019/6/24 Six Months Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7127 Aquamarine Rd. have any available units?
7127 Aquamarine Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7127 Aquamarine Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
7127 Aquamarine Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7127 Aquamarine Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7127 Aquamarine Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 7127 Aquamarine Rd. offer parking?
No, 7127 Aquamarine Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 7127 Aquamarine Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7127 Aquamarine Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7127 Aquamarine Rd. have a pool?
No, 7127 Aquamarine Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 7127 Aquamarine Rd. have accessible units?
No, 7127 Aquamarine Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7127 Aquamarine Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7127 Aquamarine Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7127 Aquamarine Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7127 Aquamarine Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

