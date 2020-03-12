705 64th St

Amenities
Beautiful home in neighborhood of Encanto! Situated on the top of a hill on a large lot of a quiet cul-de-sac. Enter in to the beautiful wood-laminate flooring accent light fixtures throughout. The kitchen is a chef's dream, complete with brand new white shaker cabinets, new quartz countertops, new hardware, and stainless steel appliances. Exit onto the enormous backyard with cement patio and large grass area that is perfect for entertaining! Two car garage, mature fruit trees, and so much more!
(RLNE4818701)