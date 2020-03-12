All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

705 64th St

705 64th Street · No Longer Available
Location

705 64th Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in neighborhood of Encanto! Situated on the top of a hill on a large lot of a quiet cul-de-sac. Enter in to the beautiful wood-laminate flooring accent light fixtures throughout. The kitchen is a chef's dream, complete with brand new white shaker cabinets, new quartz countertops, new hardware, and stainless steel appliances. Exit onto the enormous backyard with cement patio and large grass area that is perfect for entertaining! Two car garage, mature fruit trees, and so much more!

(RLNE4818701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 64th St have any available units?
705 64th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 64th St have?
Some of 705 64th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 64th St currently offering any rent specials?
705 64th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 64th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 64th St is pet friendly.
Does 705 64th St offer parking?
Yes, 705 64th St offers parking.
Does 705 64th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 64th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 64th St have a pool?
No, 705 64th St does not have a pool.
Does 705 64th St have accessible units?
No, 705 64th St does not have accessible units.
Does 705 64th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 64th St does not have units with dishwashers.
