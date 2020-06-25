All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7029 Florey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7029 Florey Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

7029 Florey Street

7029 Florey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7029 Florey Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7029 Florey Street Available 05/29/19 Charming One Story Home On Canyon Rim In Desirable University City - Charming one story canyon home in peaceful neighborhood of University City. Features one car garage with laundry hookups, private fenced in backyard with covered patio and great views, large living room, large master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet, sunny kitchen with refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Central location close to 805 freeway. Great opportunity.

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay a $50 screening fee online through our website www.missioncenterproperties.com/vacancies/
- Must have a 650+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times monthly rent in verifiable income, good rental references and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

CALL: 619-684-5053 Ext 1 to schedule a tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4404485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7029 Florey Street have any available units?
7029 Florey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7029 Florey Street have?
Some of 7029 Florey Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7029 Florey Street currently offering any rent specials?
7029 Florey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7029 Florey Street pet-friendly?
No, 7029 Florey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7029 Florey Street offer parking?
Yes, 7029 Florey Street offers parking.
Does 7029 Florey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7029 Florey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7029 Florey Street have a pool?
No, 7029 Florey Street does not have a pool.
Does 7029 Florey Street have accessible units?
No, 7029 Florey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7029 Florey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7029 Florey Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University