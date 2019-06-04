700 W Harbor Dr. #1602

Amenities
Park Place ~ Downtown Marina District - 2 Br 2 Ba Condo Available Now with Amazing Views from every window! This residence offers panoramic views day & night to the San Diego bay, Downtown & beyond with tons of Natural light throughout the unit. Wide open floor plan where the bedrooms are split, living room with fireplace, dinning-room and kitchen in between. Kitchen has built in island facing the beautiful views out windows. Loads of amenities in this complex, pool, spa, barbecues and a lounge area. Just steps away from cozy cafes, restaurants, Bayshore Bikeway, Marina Park & Embarcadero.
Amenities
* Wood & Tiled floors
* Gas Range
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Refrigerator
* Master bedroom with En-suite
* Air-Conditioning
* Washer & Drier in Unit!
* 24 hr Concierge
* Secured Underground Parking (2) with 24hr attendant
* Pool/Spa
* Barbecue areas
* Exercise room
* Lounge
* Pets Maybe! might consider small pet, under 15lbs.
Rental Requirements:
Renters insurance is required.
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No Evictions ~ No Exceptions
Please give us a call to see the inside.
Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546
Please call so we can go over some things 619-562-9336
Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!
(RLNE5615933)