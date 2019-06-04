All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 700 W Harbor Dr. #1602.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
700 W Harbor Dr. #1602
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

700 W Harbor Dr. #1602

700 W Harbor Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Marina
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

700 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Park Place ~ Downtown Marina District - 2 Br 2 Ba Condo Available Now with Amazing Views from every window! This residence offers panoramic views day & night to the San Diego bay, Downtown & beyond with tons of Natural light throughout the unit. Wide open floor plan where the bedrooms are split, living room with fireplace, dinning-room and kitchen in between. Kitchen has built in island facing the beautiful views out windows. Loads of amenities in this complex, pool, spa, barbecues and a lounge area. Just steps away from cozy cafes, restaurants, Bayshore Bikeway, Marina Park & Embarcadero.

Amenities
* Wood & Tiled floors
* Gas Range
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Refrigerator
* Master bedroom with En-suite
* Air-Conditioning
* Washer & Drier in Unit!
* 24 hr Concierge
* Secured Underground Parking (2) with 24hr attendant
* Pool/Spa
* Barbecue areas
* Exercise room
* Lounge
* Pets Maybe! might consider small pet, under 15lbs.

Rental Requirements:
Renters insurance is required.
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No Evictions ~ No Exceptions

Please give us a call to see the inside.
Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546
Please call so we can go over some things 619-562-9336
Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!

(RLNE5615933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 W Harbor Dr. #1602 have any available units?
700 W Harbor Dr. #1602 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 W Harbor Dr. #1602 have?
Some of 700 W Harbor Dr. #1602's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 W Harbor Dr. #1602 currently offering any rent specials?
700 W Harbor Dr. #1602 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 W Harbor Dr. #1602 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 W Harbor Dr. #1602 is pet friendly.
Does 700 W Harbor Dr. #1602 offer parking?
Yes, 700 W Harbor Dr. #1602 does offer parking.
Does 700 W Harbor Dr. #1602 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 W Harbor Dr. #1602 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 W Harbor Dr. #1602 have a pool?
Yes, 700 W Harbor Dr. #1602 has a pool.
Does 700 W Harbor Dr. #1602 have accessible units?
No, 700 W Harbor Dr. #1602 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 W Harbor Dr. #1602 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 W Harbor Dr. #1602 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University