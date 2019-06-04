700 W Harbor Dr. #1602

Amenities

Park Place ~ Downtown Marina District - 2 Br 2 Ba Condo Available Now with Amazing Views from every window! This residence offers panoramic views day & night to the San Diego bay, Downtown & beyond with tons of Natural light throughout the unit. Wide open floor plan where the bedrooms are split, living room with fireplace, dinning-room and kitchen in between. Kitchen has built in island facing the beautiful views out windows. Loads of amenities in this complex, pool, spa, barbecues and a lounge area. Just steps away from cozy cafes, restaurants, Bayshore Bikeway, Marina Park & Embarcadero.



Amenities

* Wood & Tiled floors

* Gas Range

* Microwave

* Dishwasher

* Refrigerator

* Master bedroom with En-suite

* Air-Conditioning

* Washer & Drier in Unit!

* 24 hr Concierge

* Secured Underground Parking (2) with 24hr attendant

* Pool/Spa

* Barbecue areas

* Exercise room

* Lounge

* Pets Maybe! might consider small pet, under 15lbs.



Rental Requirements:

Renters insurance is required.

Positive Rental References from landlords.

No Evictions ~ No Exceptions



Please give us a call to see the inside.

Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546

Please call so we can go over some things 619-562-9336

Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!



