Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

700 W Harbor Dr

700 West Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

700 West Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stunning city skyline views from the 18th Floor of this upscale south-east facing Park Place condo. Split Master floor plan lays out well & feels spacious. Unit features: gourmet kitchen w/ upgraded appliances, ample counter space & cabinet storage, hardwood in living areas/carpet in bedrooms, 2 sided fire place separating living & dinning area, large private patio, views from every room, 2 parking spots, storage, & a highly desired Marina District Location. Bldg amenities: pool/hot tub, gym, BBQ's & more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 W Harbor Dr have any available units?
700 W Harbor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 W Harbor Dr have?
Some of 700 W Harbor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 W Harbor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
700 W Harbor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 W Harbor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 700 W Harbor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 700 W Harbor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 700 W Harbor Dr offers parking.
Does 700 W Harbor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 W Harbor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 W Harbor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 700 W Harbor Dr has a pool.
Does 700 W Harbor Dr have accessible units?
No, 700 W Harbor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 700 W Harbor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 W Harbor Dr has units with dishwashers.
