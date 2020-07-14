700 W Harbor Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Stunning city skyline views from the 18th Floor of this upscale south-east facing Park Place condo. Split Master floor plan lays out well & feels spacious. Unit features: gourmet kitchen w/ upgraded appliances, ample counter space & cabinet storage, hardwood in living areas/carpet in bedrooms, 2 sided fire place separating living & dinning area, large private patio, views from every room, 2 parking spots, storage, & a highly desired Marina District Location. Bldg amenities: pool/hot tub, gym, BBQ's & more