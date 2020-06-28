6950 Amherst Street

Amenities
Adorable 2 bed 1 bath house for rent in La Mesa! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath house for rent in La Mesa!
This home features, private fenced yard, excess parking, 1 car garage, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, a/c, and water and trash paid!
Small pets OK w/ $500 pet deposit.
Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!
Rent: $1,995
Deposit: $1,900
Application Fee: $40 per person
Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com
Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.
(RLNE2429552)