All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6950 Amherst Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6950 Amherst Street
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

6950 Amherst Street

6950 Amherst Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6950 Amherst Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 2 bed 1 bath house for rent in La Mesa! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath house for rent in La Mesa!

This home features, private fenced yard, excess parking, 1 car garage, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, a/c, and water and trash paid!

Small pets OK w/ $500 pet deposit.

Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $1,995
Deposit: $1,900
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

(RLNE2429552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6950 Amherst Street have any available units?
6950 Amherst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6950 Amherst Street have?
Some of 6950 Amherst Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6950 Amherst Street currently offering any rent specials?
6950 Amherst Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6950 Amherst Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6950 Amherst Street is pet friendly.
Does 6950 Amherst Street offer parking?
Yes, 6950 Amherst Street offers parking.
Does 6950 Amherst Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6950 Amherst Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6950 Amherst Street have a pool?
No, 6950 Amherst Street does not have a pool.
Does 6950 Amherst Street have accessible units?
No, 6950 Amherst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6950 Amherst Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6950 Amherst Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University