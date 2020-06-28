6950 Amherst Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils range

Adorable 2 bed 1 bath house for rent in La Mesa! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath house for rent in La Mesa!



This home features, private fenced yard, excess parking, 1 car garage, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, a/c, and water and trash paid!



Small pets OK w/ $500 pet deposit.



Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!



Rent: $1,995

Deposit: $1,900

Application Fee: $40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800

www.joecartarealty.com



(RLNE2429552)