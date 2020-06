Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Three Bedroom in Linda Vista/Mission Valley for rent! - Three Bedroom Townhome for rent in Fashion Hills! Nicely remodeled with a spacious kitchen and living room. Very quiet neighborhood, unit comes with a washer/dryer located in the one car garage. Bedroom and bathroom on the main floor and two bedrooms/two bathrooms downstairs. Laminate flooring throughout the house.



Trash included.



No pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5040263)