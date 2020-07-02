All apartments in San Diego
6904 Ballinger Ave
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

6904 Ballinger Ave

6904 Ballinger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6904 Ballinger Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6904 Ballinger Ave Available 09/30/19 Large Corner Lot 3 Bd/2Ba San Carlos Home - Mid Century Modern! Large 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 car garage and 7,000 square foot lot and with landscaping and mature fruit trees. The home offers 1600 square feet of livable space including a living room with fireplace, spacious gourmet kitchen and dining area plus large bonus room. Every room in the home has been updated with crown moulding and new flooring. The home is in a quiet neighborhood at the foot of Cowles Mountain, within walking distance of award winning schools and good access to local freeways.

Offered by Keys Certified Property Management

Email FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing.

Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

(RLNE5102083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 Ballinger Ave have any available units?
6904 Ballinger Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6904 Ballinger Ave have?
Some of 6904 Ballinger Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6904 Ballinger Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6904 Ballinger Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 Ballinger Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6904 Ballinger Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6904 Ballinger Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6904 Ballinger Ave offers parking.
Does 6904 Ballinger Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6904 Ballinger Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 Ballinger Ave have a pool?
No, 6904 Ballinger Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6904 Ballinger Ave have accessible units?
No, 6904 Ballinger Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 Ballinger Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6904 Ballinger Ave has units with dishwashers.
