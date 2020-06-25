All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

6851 Alvarado Road #19

6851 Alvarado Road · No Longer Available
Location

6851 Alvarado Road, San Diego, CA 92120
College East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 Bedroom College Area Condo Near SDSU!!! - This spacious, open-concept SDSU area condo has large rooms and so much natural light. Tile flooring throughout. Private Balcony. Unit has 1 assigned, off-street parking space.

Unfurnished
12 month lease term
Utilities Included: Water / Trash
Laundry: On-site
Appliances: Electric Stove/Oven, Dishwasher
Parking: 1 assigned space
No smoking
Sorry, no pets

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA DRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE4822580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6851 Alvarado Road #19 have any available units?
6851 Alvarado Road #19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6851 Alvarado Road #19 have?
Some of 6851 Alvarado Road #19's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6851 Alvarado Road #19 currently offering any rent specials?
6851 Alvarado Road #19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6851 Alvarado Road #19 pet-friendly?
No, 6851 Alvarado Road #19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6851 Alvarado Road #19 offer parking?
Yes, 6851 Alvarado Road #19 offers parking.
Does 6851 Alvarado Road #19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6851 Alvarado Road #19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6851 Alvarado Road #19 have a pool?
No, 6851 Alvarado Road #19 does not have a pool.
Does 6851 Alvarado Road #19 have accessible units?
No, 6851 Alvarado Road #19 does not have accessible units.
Does 6851 Alvarado Road #19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6851 Alvarado Road #19 has units with dishwashers.
