6851 Alvarado Road #19

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom College Area Condo Near SDSU!!! - This spacious, open-concept SDSU area condo has large rooms and so much natural light. Tile flooring throughout. Private Balcony. Unit has 1 assigned, off-street parking space.
Unfurnished
12 month lease term
Utilities Included: Water / Trash
Laundry: On-site
Appliances: Electric Stove/Oven, Dishwasher
Parking: 1 assigned space
No smoking
Sorry, no pets
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA DRE Lic. #00935682
(RLNE4822580)