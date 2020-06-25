6851 Alvarado Road #19

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Spacious 2 Bedroom College Area Condo Near SDSU!!! - This spacious, open-concept SDSU area condo has large rooms and so much natural light. Tile flooring throughout. Private Balcony. Unit has 1 assigned, off-street parking space.



Unfurnished

12 month lease term

Utilities Included: Water / Trash

Laundry: On-site

Appliances: Electric Stove/Oven, Dishwasher

Parking: 1 assigned space

No smoking

Sorry, no pets



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

(RLNE4822580)