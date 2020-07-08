All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6847 Bear River Row #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6847 Bear River Row #3
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

6847 Bear River Row #3

6847 Bear River Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6847 Bear River Row, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
COMING SOON! COZY 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN THE SOUTHBAY! - COMING SOON - End unit! South Bay townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Central forced air. Electric range, dishwasher, full sized washer and dryer. Large fenced patio, with additional storage space. Two assigned parking spaces, one in a covered carport. Play ground with tennis courts. Water and trash collection are included with the rent. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4430566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6847 Bear River Row #3 have any available units?
6847 Bear River Row #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6847 Bear River Row #3 have?
Some of 6847 Bear River Row #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6847 Bear River Row #3 currently offering any rent specials?
6847 Bear River Row #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6847 Bear River Row #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6847 Bear River Row #3 is pet friendly.
Does 6847 Bear River Row #3 offer parking?
Yes, 6847 Bear River Row #3 offers parking.
Does 6847 Bear River Row #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6847 Bear River Row #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6847 Bear River Row #3 have a pool?
No, 6847 Bear River Row #3 does not have a pool.
Does 6847 Bear River Row #3 have accessible units?
No, 6847 Bear River Row #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6847 Bear River Row #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6847 Bear River Row #3 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University