6847 Bear River Row #3

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

COMING SOON! COZY 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN THE SOUTHBAY! - COMING SOON - End unit! South Bay townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Central forced air. Electric range, dishwasher, full sized washer and dryer. Large fenced patio, with additional storage space. Two assigned parking spaces, one in a covered carport. Play ground with tennis courts. Water and trash collection are included with the rent. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



