Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

6821 Fashion Hills Blvd.

6821 Fashion Hills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6821 Fashion Hills Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 3 BD / 3 BA Fashion Valley Condo with Panoramic View!!! - This gorgeous turn-key 2-Story Fashion Valley Condo has 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms. Lots of upgrades! Upstairs has open-floor plan with so much natural light! One bedroom and bathroom upstairs. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms downstairs. Kitchen is upgraded with custom cabinetry and granite counter tops. Fireplace in living room. Private balcony upstairs with breathtaking panoramic view of golf course and Fashion Valley. Private patio downstairs off master bedroom. 1-car garage and additional off-street parking space in drive way. Washer/Dryer in unit (garage).

12-month Lease
Unfurnished
Tenant to pay all utilities
Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave
Laundry: In Unit (in garage)
Parking: 1-Car Garage and additional off-street space in driveway
No Smoking
Pets: One pet considered. $20.00 pet screening fee applies. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE3537727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. have any available units?
6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. have?
Some of 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. offers parking.
Does 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. have a pool?
No, 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
