6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. Available 06/20/19 Stunning 3 BD / 3 BA Fashion Valley Condo with Panoramic View!!! - This gorgeous turn-key 2-Story Fashion Valley Condo has 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms. Lots of upgrades! Upstairs has open-floor plan with so much natural light! One bedroom and bathroom upstairs. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms downstairs. Kitchen is upgraded with custom cabinetry and granite counter tops. Fireplace in living room. Private balcony upstairs with breathtaking panoramic view of golf course and Fashion Valley. Private patio downstairs off master bedroom. 1-car garage and additional off-street parking space in drive way. Washer/Dryer in unit (garage).



12-month Lease

Unfurnished

Tenant to pay all utilities

Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave

Laundry: In Unit (in garage)

Parking: 1-Car Garage and additional off-street space in driveway

No Smoking

Pets: One pet considered. $20.00 pet screening fee applies. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



