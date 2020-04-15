All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6821 Fashion Hills Blvd.
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:34 PM

6821 Fashion Hills Blvd.

6821 Fashion Hills Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6821 Fashion Hills Blvd, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. Available 06/20/19 Stunning 3 BD / 3 BA Fashion Valley Condo with Panoramic View!!! - This gorgeous turn-key 2-Story Fashion Valley Condo has 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms. Lots of upgrades! Upstairs has open-floor plan with so much natural light! One bedroom and bathroom upstairs. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms downstairs. Kitchen is upgraded with custom cabinetry and granite counter tops. Fireplace in living room. Private balcony upstairs with breathtaking panoramic view of golf course and Fashion Valley. Private patio downstairs off master bedroom. 1-car garage and additional off-street parking space in drive way. Washer/Dryer in unit (garage).

12-month Lease
Unfurnished
Tenant to pay all utilities
Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave
Laundry: In Unit (in garage)
Parking: 1-Car Garage and additional off-street space in driveway
No Smoking
Pets: One pet considered. $20.00 pet screening fee applies. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE3537727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. have any available units?
6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. have?
Some of 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. offers parking.
Does 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. have a pool?
No, 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6821 Fashion Hills Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University