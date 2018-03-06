6790 Mountain Top Ct

Amenities
A Great Place to Call Home! - Amazing views in a well established Del Cerro neighborhood. This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath cul-du-sac home features ---
-Bedroom and 1/2 bath downstairs
-Large living and formal dining space
-Eat-in kitchen with gorgeous views
-Newer kitchen appliances and quartz countertops
-Low maintenance backyard -just enjoy the peaceful views!
-Dipping Pool (maintained by owner)
-Newer central AC system for the summer and a wood burning fireplace for the winter
-Upstairs large bonus area
-3 bedrooms, hall and master bath upstairs
-2 car garage
-Walking distance to Dailard Elementary School
-No Carpet!!
Pet considered with $500 pet deposit. Tenant must carry renters insurance.
Washer/dryer in large 2-car garage (owner does not warranty)
Call or email now to schedule a showing.
(RLNE5065713)