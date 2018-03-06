All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6790 Mountain Top Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6790 Mountain Top Ct
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

6790 Mountain Top Ct

6790 Mountain Top Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6790 Mountain Top Court, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A Great Place to Call Home! - Amazing views in a well established Del Cerro neighborhood. This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath cul-du-sac home features ---

-Bedroom and 1/2 bath downstairs
-Large living and formal dining space
-Eat-in kitchen with gorgeous views
-Newer kitchen appliances and quartz countertops
-Low maintenance backyard -just enjoy the peaceful views!
-Dipping Pool (maintained by owner)
-Newer central AC system for the summer and a wood burning fireplace for the winter
-Upstairs large bonus area
-3 bedrooms, hall and master bath upstairs
-2 car garage
-Walking distance to Dailard Elementary School
-No Carpet!!

Pet considered with $500 pet deposit. Tenant must carry renters insurance.

Washer/dryer in large 2-car garage (owner does not warranty)

Call or email now to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5065713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6790 Mountain Top Ct have any available units?
6790 Mountain Top Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6790 Mountain Top Ct have?
Some of 6790 Mountain Top Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6790 Mountain Top Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6790 Mountain Top Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6790 Mountain Top Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6790 Mountain Top Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6790 Mountain Top Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6790 Mountain Top Ct offers parking.
Does 6790 Mountain Top Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6790 Mountain Top Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6790 Mountain Top Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6790 Mountain Top Ct has a pool.
Does 6790 Mountain Top Ct have accessible units?
No, 6790 Mountain Top Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6790 Mountain Top Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6790 Mountain Top Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University