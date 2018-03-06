6790 Mountain Top Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A Great Place to Call Home! - Amazing views in a well established Del Cerro neighborhood. This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath cul-du-sac home features ---



-Bedroom and 1/2 bath downstairs

-Large living and formal dining space

-Eat-in kitchen with gorgeous views

-Newer kitchen appliances and quartz countertops

-Low maintenance backyard -just enjoy the peaceful views!

-Dipping Pool (maintained by owner)

-Newer central AC system for the summer and a wood burning fireplace for the winter

-Upstairs large bonus area

-3 bedrooms, hall and master bath upstairs

-2 car garage

-Walking distance to Dailard Elementary School

-No Carpet!!



Pet considered with $500 pet deposit. Tenant must carry renters insurance.



Washer/dryer in large 2-car garage (owner does not warranty)



Call or email now to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5065713)