6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18

LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME WITH A VIEW OF ADMIRAL BAKER GOLF COURSE - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1471 Sq Ft. 1 car Garage & 1 Assigned Space. Main level includes a large living/dining room, kitchen, balcony, bedroom and bath. Upper level includes laundry room with full wash/dryer and storage. Large master with walk-in closet and balcony. Enjoy resort like living with a pool, jacuzzi, gym, sauna and rec room. close to shopping, restaurants, parks, easy freeway access, not far to downtown, beaches, airport and much more!



Contact Julie 619-279-1008

DRE# 01256425



(RLNE5740355)