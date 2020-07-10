All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18

6780 Mission Gorge Road · No Longer Available
Location

6780 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME WITH A VIEW OF ADMIRAL BAKER GOLF COURSE - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1471 Sq Ft. 1 car Garage & 1 Assigned Space. Main level includes a large living/dining room, kitchen, balcony, bedroom and bath. Upper level includes laundry room with full wash/dryer and storage. Large master with walk-in closet and balcony. Enjoy resort like living with a pool, jacuzzi, gym, sauna and rec room. close to shopping, restaurants, parks, easy freeway access, not far to downtown, beaches, airport and much more!

Contact Julie 619-279-1008
DRE# 01256425

(RLNE5740355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18 have any available units?
6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18 have?
Some of 6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18 currently offering any rent specials?
6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18 is pet friendly.
Does 6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18 offer parking?
Yes, 6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18 offers parking.
Does 6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18 have a pool?
Yes, 6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18 has a pool.
Does 6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18 have accessible units?
No, 6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6780 Mission Gorge Rd #18 does not have units with dishwashers.

