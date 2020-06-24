6779 Rosefield Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated some paid utils

GREAT SINGLE STORY COLLEGE AREA CHARMER, NEW REMODELED KITCHEN! - This great college area 3 bedroom home is just waiting for you. Original hardwood floors and a big open floor plan. Recently remodeled kitchen with brand new cabinets and appliances, new paint. Enjoy the convenience of a large 2 car garage. Gardening service and trash included with the rent. Awesome location near everything. Easy commuting anywhere in the county on the 8 or 15 freeways. Close to all the college area dining and entertainment options. Don't wait, request your showing appointment today! 619-746-6547 x105



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4732764)