Location

6779 Rosefield Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT SINGLE STORY COLLEGE AREA CHARMER, NEW REMODELED KITCHEN! - This great college area 3 bedroom home is just waiting for you. Original hardwood floors and a big open floor plan. Recently remodeled kitchen with brand new cabinets and appliances, new paint. Enjoy the convenience of a large 2 car garage. Gardening service and trash included with the rent. Awesome location near everything. Easy commuting anywhere in the county on the 8 or 15 freeways. Close to all the college area dining and entertainment options. Don't wait, request your showing appointment today! 619-746-6547 x105

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4732764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6779 Rosefield Drive have any available units?
6779 Rosefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6779 Rosefield Drive have?
Some of 6779 Rosefield Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6779 Rosefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6779 Rosefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6779 Rosefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6779 Rosefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6779 Rosefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6779 Rosefield Drive offers parking.
Does 6779 Rosefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6779 Rosefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6779 Rosefield Drive have a pool?
No, 6779 Rosefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6779 Rosefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 6779 Rosefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6779 Rosefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6779 Rosefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
