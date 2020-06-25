All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6765 Amherst Street #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6765 Amherst Street #B
Last updated April 5 2019 at 11:52 PM

6765 Amherst Street #B

6765 Amherst Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6765 Amherst Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4807483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6765 Amherst Street #B have any available units?
6765 Amherst Street #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6765 Amherst Street #B have?
Some of 6765 Amherst Street #B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6765 Amherst Street #B currently offering any rent specials?
6765 Amherst Street #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6765 Amherst Street #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6765 Amherst Street #B is pet friendly.
Does 6765 Amherst Street #B offer parking?
Yes, 6765 Amherst Street #B offers parking.
Does 6765 Amherst Street #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6765 Amherst Street #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6765 Amherst Street #B have a pool?
Yes, 6765 Amherst Street #B has a pool.
Does 6765 Amherst Street #B have accessible units?
No, 6765 Amherst Street #B does not have accessible units.
Does 6765 Amherst Street #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6765 Amherst Street #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University