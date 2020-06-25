Rent Calculator
Last updated April 5 2019 at 11:52 PM

6765 Amherst Street #B
6765 Amherst Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6765 Amherst Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4807483)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6765 Amherst Street #B have any available units?
6765 Amherst Street #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6765 Amherst Street #B have?
Some of 6765 Amherst Street #B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6765 Amherst Street #B currently offering any rent specials?
6765 Amherst Street #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6765 Amherst Street #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6765 Amherst Street #B is pet friendly.
Does 6765 Amherst Street #B offer parking?
Yes, 6765 Amherst Street #B offers parking.
Does 6765 Amherst Street #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6765 Amherst Street #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6765 Amherst Street #B have a pool?
Yes, 6765 Amherst Street #B has a pool.
Does 6765 Amherst Street #B have accessible units?
No, 6765 Amherst Street #B does not have accessible units.
Does 6765 Amherst Street #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6765 Amherst Street #B does not have units with dishwashers.
