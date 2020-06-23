6757 Friars Rd #13 #13

Amenities

UPGRADED 1 BEDROOM CONDO IN FRIARS GREEN COMPLEX FOR LEASE - This one bedroom one bath condo is located in the Friars Green Complex. Fully secured building. One car detached garage with storage. All upgraded stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Laminate flooring. Balcony viewing the pool area. Located near Riverrun golf course Fashion Valley Mall Mission Valley Mall beaches downtown airport shopping restaurants and more!



Contact Julie 619-279-1008



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4606726)