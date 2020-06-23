All apartments in San Diego
6757 Friars Rd #13 #13
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6757 Friars Rd #13 #13

6757 Friars Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6757 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
UPGRADED 1 BEDROOM CONDO IN FRIARS GREEN COMPLEX FOR LEASE - This one bedroom one bath condo is located in the Friars Green Complex. Fully secured building. One car detached garage with storage. All upgraded stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Laminate flooring. Balcony viewing the pool area. Located near Riverrun golf course Fashion Valley Mall Mission Valley Mall beaches downtown airport shopping restaurants and more!

Contact Julie 619-279-1008

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4606726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6757 Friars Rd #13 #13 have any available units?
6757 Friars Rd #13 #13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6757 Friars Rd #13 #13 have?
Some of 6757 Friars Rd #13 #13's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6757 Friars Rd #13 #13 currently offering any rent specials?
6757 Friars Rd #13 #13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6757 Friars Rd #13 #13 pet-friendly?
No, 6757 Friars Rd #13 #13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6757 Friars Rd #13 #13 offer parking?
Yes, 6757 Friars Rd #13 #13 does offer parking.
Does 6757 Friars Rd #13 #13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6757 Friars Rd #13 #13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6757 Friars Rd #13 #13 have a pool?
Yes, 6757 Friars Rd #13 #13 has a pool.
Does 6757 Friars Rd #13 #13 have accessible units?
No, 6757 Friars Rd #13 #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 6757 Friars Rd #13 #13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6757 Friars Rd #13 #13 does not have units with dishwashers.
