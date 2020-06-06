Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6751 Clara Lee Ave.
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6751 Clara Lee Ave.
6751 Clara Lee Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6751 Clara Lee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6751 Clara Lee Ave. have any available units?
6751 Clara Lee Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6751 Clara Lee Ave. have?
Some of 6751 Clara Lee Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 6751 Clara Lee Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6751 Clara Lee Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6751 Clara Lee Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6751 Clara Lee Ave. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6751 Clara Lee Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6751 Clara Lee Ave. offers parking.
Does 6751 Clara Lee Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6751 Clara Lee Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6751 Clara Lee Ave. have a pool?
No, 6751 Clara Lee Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6751 Clara Lee Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6751 Clara Lee Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6751 Clara Lee Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6751 Clara Lee Ave. has units with dishwashers.
