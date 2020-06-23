6735 Amherst St #9

Amenities
2 BR / 1 BA 731 SQFT College Area/ San Diego Condo - Beautiful Two Bedroom and One Bathroom Condo in the College Area of San Diego. The property is a spacious single story floor plan. This unit is minutes from San Diego State. The condo also features tile throughout and includes 1 assigned spaces.
Terms:
One Parking Spaces Assigned
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant Pays: Electricity, Gas
Owner Pays: Trash (HoA), Sewer (HoA), Water (HoA)
Pets Allowed Conditional
HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
Sorry we do not accept section 8
$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
(RLNE4584900)