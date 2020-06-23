All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

6735 Amherst St #9

6735 Amherst Street · No Longer Available
Location

6735 Amherst Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BR / 1 BA 731 SQFT College Area/ San Diego Condo - Beautiful Two Bedroom and One Bathroom Condo in the College Area of San Diego. The property is a spacious single story floor plan. This unit is minutes from San Diego State. The condo also features tile throughout and includes 1 assigned spaces.

Terms:

One Parking Spaces Assigned

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant Pays: Electricity, Gas
Owner Pays: Trash (HoA), Sewer (HoA), Water (HoA)
Pets Allowed Conditional

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

Sorry we do not accept section 8

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4584900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6735 Amherst St #9 have any available units?
6735 Amherst St #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6735 Amherst St #9 currently offering any rent specials?
6735 Amherst St #9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6735 Amherst St #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6735 Amherst St #9 is pet friendly.
Does 6735 Amherst St #9 offer parking?
Yes, 6735 Amherst St #9 does offer parking.
Does 6735 Amherst St #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6735 Amherst St #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6735 Amherst St #9 have a pool?
No, 6735 Amherst St #9 does not have a pool.
Does 6735 Amherst St #9 have accessible units?
No, 6735 Amherst St #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 6735 Amherst St #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6735 Amherst St #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6735 Amherst St #9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6735 Amherst St #9 does not have units with air conditioning.
