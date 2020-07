Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

This large, 2 story Montezuma community 3 BR plus Den or 4 BR and 2.5 bath townhome is ideally located near SDSU, medical offices, and SD Trolley. Sitting on the top of a slope, the living area is at street level and bedrooms are located on the lower level. The den or fourth bedroom is on the main floor. Major upgrades completed in the fall of 2017. Please see the Supplement for additional details.