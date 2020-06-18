All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

6651 Burgundy St

6651 Burgundy Street · No Longer Available
Location

6651 Burgundy Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
refrigerator
6651 Burgundy St Available 06/07/19 Beautiful Home In Allied Gardens FOR RENT -- Coming Soon - Tenant Planet is proud to present this wonderful home in beautiful Mission Valley.

This 3 bedroom 1 bath home enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences of shopping, restaurants, banks, and more.

Home features:

- Three spacious bedrooms with additional living space.
- Two car garage with full size washer/dryer
- The kitchen has a large double door refrigerator
- New interior painting
- Washer & Dryer in garage
- Allied Gardens pool and recreational center is nearby

There is a large backyard with shaded lounge areas and a grapefruit tree! This home has an open floor plan with three bedrooms, one bathroom in hallway, and a bonus living room with french doors that lead out to it. There are two portable AC units that will be in the home to keep it cool in the summer.

This home will not last that long so fill out our free application to set up a viewing at the end of May! There will be more photos to come.

(RLNE4882348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6651 Burgundy St have any available units?
6651 Burgundy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6651 Burgundy St have?
Some of 6651 Burgundy St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6651 Burgundy St currently offering any rent specials?
6651 Burgundy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6651 Burgundy St pet-friendly?
No, 6651 Burgundy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6651 Burgundy St offer parking?
Yes, 6651 Burgundy St offers parking.
Does 6651 Burgundy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6651 Burgundy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6651 Burgundy St have a pool?
Yes, 6651 Burgundy St has a pool.
Does 6651 Burgundy St have accessible units?
No, 6651 Burgundy St does not have accessible units.
Does 6651 Burgundy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6651 Burgundy St does not have units with dishwashers.
