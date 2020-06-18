Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

6651 Burgundy St Available 06/07/19 Beautiful Home In Allied Gardens FOR RENT -- Coming Soon - Tenant Planet is proud to present this wonderful home in beautiful Mission Valley.



This 3 bedroom 1 bath home enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences of shopping, restaurants, banks, and more.



Home features:



- Three spacious bedrooms with additional living space.

- Two car garage with full size washer/dryer

- The kitchen has a large double door refrigerator

- New interior painting

- Washer & Dryer in garage

- Allied Gardens pool and recreational center is nearby



There is a large backyard with shaded lounge areas and a grapefruit tree! This home has an open floor plan with three bedrooms, one bathroom in hallway, and a bonus living room with french doors that lead out to it. There are two portable AC units that will be in the home to keep it cool in the summer.



This home will not last that long so fill out our free application to set up a viewing at the end of May! There will be more photos to come.



