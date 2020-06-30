6650 Amherst Street #16C

Amenities
Rolando - 1bd/1ba Apartment in 55+ (Age Restricted) Community! - Located in the quiet, quaint neighborhood of Rolando in the College District, this 1bd/1ba Apartment is available for move-in! This small 55+ community offers an activity room, secured access, on-site laundry facilities, air conditioning, private balcony, and water/trash utilities included. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in one of San Diego's friendliest neighborhoods! Sorry, no pets.
TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Owner pays Water & Trash
-Tenant pays SDG&E
-Sorry, no pets
-$250 move-in fee
