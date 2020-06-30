All apartments in San Diego
6650 Amherst Street #16C

6650 Amherst Street · No Longer Available
Location

6650 Amherst Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Rolando - 1bd/1ba Apartment in 55+ (Age Restricted) Community! - Located in the quiet, quaint neighborhood of Rolando in the College District, this 1bd/1ba Apartment is available for move-in! This small 55+ community offers an activity room, secured access, on-site laundry facilities, air conditioning, private balcony, and water/trash utilities included. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in one of San Diego's friendliest neighborhoods! Sorry, no pets.

TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Owner pays Water & Trash
-Tenant pays SDG&E
-Sorry, no pets
-$250 move-in fee

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

DRE# 00907967

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5250334)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6650 Amherst Street #16C have any available units?
6650 Amherst Street #16C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6650 Amherst Street #16C have?
Some of 6650 Amherst Street #16C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6650 Amherst Street #16C currently offering any rent specials?
6650 Amherst Street #16C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 Amherst Street #16C pet-friendly?
No, 6650 Amherst Street #16C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6650 Amherst Street #16C offer parking?
No, 6650 Amherst Street #16C does not offer parking.
Does 6650 Amherst Street #16C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6650 Amherst Street #16C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 Amherst Street #16C have a pool?
No, 6650 Amherst Street #16C does not have a pool.
Does 6650 Amherst Street #16C have accessible units?
No, 6650 Amherst Street #16C does not have accessible units.
Does 6650 Amherst Street #16C have units with dishwashers?
No, 6650 Amherst Street #16C does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
