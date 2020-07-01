6619 Appert Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath home. Everything is brand new. All construction has been completed. Approximately 1200 square feet. CENTRAL AIR. Open concept kitchen, dining area and living room. Large kitchen with new Refrigerator. Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Large kitchen Island. Laundry room. Recessed lighting throughout. New kitchen with soft close cabinets, GAS STOVE, tile floor in kitchen and vinyl planks in living room and bedrooms. All rooms have ceiling fans. All neutral interior paint and floor colors. Private fenced back yard with pavers and artificial turf. THIS HOME IS BEHIND A SMALLER HOME. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB FRONT OCCUPANTS. NO SMOKING.

One small dog under 35lbs. only. There is a $35.00 application fee which is non refundable.

To inquire about this property please call, Mary Beth at 858-735-9469. RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT



(RLNE5669193)