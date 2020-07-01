All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

6619 Appert Ct

6619 Appert Court · No Longer Available
Location

6619 Appert Court, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath home. Everything is brand new. All construction has been completed. Approximately 1200 square feet. CENTRAL AIR. Open concept kitchen, dining area and living room. Large kitchen with new Refrigerator. Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Large kitchen Island. Laundry room. Recessed lighting throughout. New kitchen with soft close cabinets, GAS STOVE, tile floor in kitchen and vinyl planks in living room and bedrooms. All rooms have ceiling fans. All neutral interior paint and floor colors. Private fenced back yard with pavers and artificial turf. THIS HOME IS BEHIND A SMALLER HOME. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB FRONT OCCUPANTS. NO SMOKING.
One small dog under 35lbs. only. There is a $35.00 application fee which is non refundable.
To inquire about this property please call, Mary Beth at 858-735-9469. RANCH AND SEA MANAGEMENT

(RLNE5669193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6619 Appert Ct have any available units?
6619 Appert Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6619 Appert Ct have?
Some of 6619 Appert Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6619 Appert Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6619 Appert Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6619 Appert Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6619 Appert Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6619 Appert Ct offer parking?
No, 6619 Appert Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6619 Appert Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6619 Appert Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6619 Appert Ct have a pool?
No, 6619 Appert Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6619 Appert Ct have accessible units?
No, 6619 Appert Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6619 Appert Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6619 Appert Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

