6561 Lemarand Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath house overlooking the Grove Plaza Shopping Center and its many eateries, shopping venues and nearby public transportation options. The spacious interior features newer carpet throughout. The kitchen boasts tile flooring, all appliances included (fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave) and an adjacent dining area. Just off the dining area is slider access to a large deck/balcony. Also inside the home is a laundry room with w/d hook ups. On the exterior is a yard and 1 car carport with storage.