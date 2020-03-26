All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
6561 Lemarand Ave
Last updated May 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

6561 Lemarand Ave

6561 Lemarand Avenue · No Longer Available
San Diego
Location

6561 Lemarand Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Oak Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath house overlooking the Grove Plaza Shopping Center and its many eateries, shopping venues and nearby public transportation options. The spacious interior features newer carpet throughout. The kitchen boasts tile flooring, all appliances included (fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave) and an adjacent dining area. Just off the dining area is slider access to a large deck/balcony. Also inside the home is a laundry room with w/d hook ups. On the exterior is a yard and 1 car carport with storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6561 Lemarand Ave have any available units?
6561 Lemarand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6561 Lemarand Ave have?
Some of 6561 Lemarand Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6561 Lemarand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6561 Lemarand Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6561 Lemarand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6561 Lemarand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6561 Lemarand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6561 Lemarand Ave does offer parking.
Does 6561 Lemarand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6561 Lemarand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6561 Lemarand Ave have a pool?
No, 6561 Lemarand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6561 Lemarand Ave have accessible units?
No, 6561 Lemarand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6561 Lemarand Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6561 Lemarand Ave has units with dishwashers.
