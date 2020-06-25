6530 Mt Albertine Ct

Amenities

Beautiful 4B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage and Large Yard. Great Location! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 4B/2.5BA house available for lease in Clairemont featuring approximately 1,573 SF of living space over one level. Brand new wood-like plank flooring and carpet throughout. Kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances with ample cabinet space. Fully remodeled full hall bath. Attached two car garage and large fenced backyard. Great location in Clairemont with easy access to freeways, shops and restaurants!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2425

- WASHER/DRYER: hookups only

- AIR CONDITIONING: heat only

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets not allowed, or number/size restrictions



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont

- FLOORING: Brand new plank flooring and carpet

- PARKING: garage/driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: no

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1961

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: fire place is non-operable and as is.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



