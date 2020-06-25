All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

6530 Mt Albertine Ct

6530 Mount Albertine Court · No Longer Available
Location

6530 Mount Albertine Court, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage and Large Yard. Great Location! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 4B/2.5BA house available for lease in Clairemont featuring approximately 1,573 SF of living space over one level. Brand new wood-like plank flooring and carpet throughout. Kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances with ample cabinet space. Fully remodeled full hall bath. Attached two car garage and large fenced backyard. Great location in Clairemont with easy access to freeways, shops and restaurants!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2425
- WASHER/DRYER: hookups only
- AIR CONDITIONING: heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets not allowed, or number/size restrictions

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont
- FLOORING: Brand new plank flooring and carpet
- PARKING: garage/driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: no
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1961
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: fire place is non-operable and as is.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4848260)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6530 Mt Albertine Ct have any available units?
6530 Mt Albertine Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6530 Mt Albertine Ct have?
Some of 6530 Mt Albertine Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6530 Mt Albertine Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6530 Mt Albertine Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6530 Mt Albertine Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6530 Mt Albertine Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6530 Mt Albertine Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6530 Mt Albertine Ct offers parking.
Does 6530 Mt Albertine Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6530 Mt Albertine Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6530 Mt Albertine Ct have a pool?
No, 6530 Mt Albertine Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6530 Mt Albertine Ct have accessible units?
No, 6530 Mt Albertine Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6530 Mt Albertine Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6530 Mt Albertine Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
