6487 Hauser St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3B/2BA House w/ Large Yard & Attached Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in Paradise Hills featuring 1160 SF of living space over one level. This well-upgraded home features:

-Nice landscaping in front yard & patio area in backyard perfect for entertaining!

-Vaulted ceiling in spacious living room

-Open concept kitchen & dining area w/ all stainless steel appliances & upgraded countertops

-Two bright guest bedrooms plus full bathroom in hallway

-Large master suite w/ ceiling fan & attached private bathroom

-Tons of storage options both inside and outside of home!

-2 car attached garage plus large driveway!

-NEW washer/dryer purchased and will arrive 9/18!

-Central heat throughout



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2275

- WASHER/DRYER: NEW W/D provided and being installed 9/18!

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhiHMEjHT-8

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Paradise Hills

- FLOORING: Laminate

- PARKING: Attached garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1981



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenants may not tamper with security camera equipment.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5134774)