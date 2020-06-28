All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

6487 Hauser St

6487 Hauser Street · No Longer Available
Location

6487 Hauser Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Bay Terraces

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3B/2BA House w/ Large Yard & Attached Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in Paradise Hills featuring 1160 SF of living space over one level. This well-upgraded home features:
-Nice landscaping in front yard & patio area in backyard perfect for entertaining!
-Vaulted ceiling in spacious living room
-Open concept kitchen & dining area w/ all stainless steel appliances & upgraded countertops
-Two bright guest bedrooms plus full bathroom in hallway
-Large master suite w/ ceiling fan & attached private bathroom
-Tons of storage options both inside and outside of home!
-2 car attached garage plus large driveway!
-NEW washer/dryer purchased and will arrive 9/18!
-Central heat throughout

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2275
- WASHER/DRYER: NEW W/D provided and being installed 9/18!
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhiHMEjHT-8
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Paradise Hills
- FLOORING: Laminate
- PARKING: Attached garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1981

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenants may not tamper with security camera equipment.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5134774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6487 Hauser St have any available units?
6487 Hauser St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6487 Hauser St have?
Some of 6487 Hauser St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6487 Hauser St currently offering any rent specials?
6487 Hauser St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6487 Hauser St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6487 Hauser St is pet friendly.
Does 6487 Hauser St offer parking?
Yes, 6487 Hauser St offers parking.
Does 6487 Hauser St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6487 Hauser St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6487 Hauser St have a pool?
No, 6487 Hauser St does not have a pool.
Does 6487 Hauser St have accessible units?
No, 6487 Hauser St does not have accessible units.
Does 6487 Hauser St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6487 Hauser St has units with dishwashers.
