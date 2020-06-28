6487 Hauser St

Amenities
Gorgeous 3B/2BA House w/ Large Yard & Attached Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in Paradise Hills featuring 1160 SF of living space over one level. This well-upgraded home features:
-Nice landscaping in front yard & patio area in backyard perfect for entertaining!
-Vaulted ceiling in spacious living room
-Open concept kitchen & dining area w/ all stainless steel appliances & upgraded countertops
-Two bright guest bedrooms plus full bathroom in hallway
-Large master suite w/ ceiling fan & attached private bathroom
-Tons of storage options both inside and outside of home!
-2 car attached garage plus large driveway!
-NEW washer/dryer purchased and will arrive 9/18!
-Central heat throughout
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2275
- WASHER/DRYER: NEW W/D provided and being installed 9/18!
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhiHMEjHT-8
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Paradise Hills
- FLOORING: Laminate
- PARKING: Attached garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1981
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenants may not tamper with security camera equipment.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
