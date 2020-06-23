Amenities
Available 09/06/19 Charming Two Bedroom Cottage in Central Location, Walking distance to Encanto/62nd St Trolley, Encanto Park, restaurants, and shops. Just 15 minutes to downtown, SDSU, Naval Station, beaches, and more.
Features:
- Ground floor cottage style two bedroom one bathroom apartment
- Kitchen includes gas range/oven, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Water and trash included
- Off-street parking
More pictures coming soon!
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: $1200.00
- No pets allowed
- Water, sewer, and garbage included, residents are responsible for all other utilities.
Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/6463-Shaules-Ave-San-Diego-CA-92114
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE4632802)