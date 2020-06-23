All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

6463 Shaules Ave

6463 Shaules Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6463 Shaules Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 09/06/19 Charming Two Bedroom Cottage in Central Location, Walking distance to Encanto/62nd St Trolley, Encanto Park, restaurants, and shops. Just 15 minutes to downtown, SDSU, Naval Station, beaches, and more.

Features:
- Ground floor cottage style two bedroom one bathroom apartment
- Kitchen includes gas range/oven, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Water and trash included
- Off-street parking

More pictures coming soon!

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: $1200.00
- No pets allowed
- Water, sewer, and garbage included, residents are responsible for all other utilities.

Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/6463-Shaules-Ave-San-Diego-CA-92114

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4632802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6463 Shaules Ave have any available units?
6463 Shaules Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6463 Shaules Ave have?
Some of 6463 Shaules Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6463 Shaules Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6463 Shaules Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6463 Shaules Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6463 Shaules Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6463 Shaules Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6463 Shaules Ave does offer parking.
Does 6463 Shaules Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6463 Shaules Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6463 Shaules Ave have a pool?
No, 6463 Shaules Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6463 Shaules Ave have accessible units?
No, 6463 Shaules Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6463 Shaules Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6463 Shaules Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
