Amenities

Available 09/06/19 Charming Two Bedroom Cottage in Central Location, Walking distance to Encanto/62nd St Trolley, Encanto Park, restaurants, and shops. Just 15 minutes to downtown, SDSU, Naval Station, beaches, and more.



Features:

- Ground floor cottage style two bedroom one bathroom apartment

- Kitchen includes gas range/oven, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Water and trash included

- Off-street parking



More pictures coming soon!



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: $1200.00

- No pets allowed

- Water, sewer, and garbage included, residents are responsible for all other utilities.



Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/6463-Shaules-Ave-San-Diego-CA-92114



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



