Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Your own private resort in the sky! This Penthouse at the Renaissance in the Marina District is now available fully furnished for rent. Modern and extraordinary million dollar remodel featuring 4,800 sq. ft. of luxury living, 2 stories of walls of windows, 3 bedrooms, 3,000 sq. ft. balcony-terrace with 280 degree views, 20’ ceilings, multiple dining areas, top-of-the-line finishes throughout, 4 fireplaces and 2 side-by-side parking spaces. See 3D Tour and Supplements.