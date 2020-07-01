All apartments in San Diego
643 Pennsylvania Avenue

643 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

643 Pennsylvania Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

cats allowed
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80fe5e4006 ---- HILLCREST: Vintage apartment in 30\'s, Spanish-style, small community with lots of charm. Gorgeous ceiling beams, gas stove, & faux wood blinds. Excellent location. Cat OK with additional deposit - Assistive animals exempt. Schedule a showing here: www.torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Drivers License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. Close To Shopping Small Community Vintage Style

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
643 Pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 643 Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
643 Pennsylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 643 Pennsylvania Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 643 Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
No, 643 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 643 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 643 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 643 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 643 Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 643 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 643 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 643 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 643 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

