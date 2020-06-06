All apartments in San Diego
6423 Delbarton St.
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

6423 Delbarton St.

6423 Delbarton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6423 Delbarton Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spectacular 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath House in Allied Gardens - Spectacular 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in Allied Gardens with great curb appeal. Home has a nice open layout and has been fully remodeled. Spacious yard with beautifully landscaped hill. Updated kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Bathrooms have been fully remodeled. Features central heat and air conditioning plus ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Attached two car garage.
Gardener included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Sorry, no cats. Dog considered with additional deposit. Available October 21 for a one year lease. This home is a must see and will go fast!

For more info, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5191480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6423 Delbarton St. have any available units?
6423 Delbarton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6423 Delbarton St. have?
Some of 6423 Delbarton St.'s amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6423 Delbarton St. currently offering any rent specials?
6423 Delbarton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6423 Delbarton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6423 Delbarton St. is pet friendly.
Does 6423 Delbarton St. offer parking?
Yes, 6423 Delbarton St. offers parking.
Does 6423 Delbarton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6423 Delbarton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6423 Delbarton St. have a pool?
No, 6423 Delbarton St. does not have a pool.
Does 6423 Delbarton St. have accessible units?
No, 6423 Delbarton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6423 Delbarton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6423 Delbarton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
