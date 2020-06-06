6423 Delbarton St.

Amenities

Spectacular 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath House in Allied Gardens - Spectacular 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in Allied Gardens with great curb appeal. Home has a nice open layout and has been fully remodeled. Spacious yard with beautifully landscaped hill. Updated kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Bathrooms have been fully remodeled. Features central heat and air conditioning plus ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Attached two car garage.

Gardener included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Sorry, no cats. Dog considered with additional deposit. Available October 21 for a one year lease. This home is a must see and will go fast!



For more info, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



No Cats Allowed



