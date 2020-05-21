All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 4 2020

6417 Garber Avenue

6417 Garber Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6417 Garber Avenue, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6417 Garber Ave - Large single family home~ 4 bed/2 ba (PRE-LEASING NOW, SHOWING AFTER 3/1)
*** Will be Showing After 03/01/2020

6417 Garber Ave, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills
4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,695 per Month, $2,695 Deposit

Beautiful updated 4 bedroom/ 2 bath single level home. Huge open layout, faux wood blinds, and newer lighting fixtures. The open kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, electric stove, and microwave oven. There is plenty of space through-out!

The large master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and full bath. Hall bath comes with dual sinks and custom tile. Large covered back patio and yard, 2-car garage with washer and dryer hooks-ups. Great location!

Just across the street from Parkside park, within walking distance to William Penn Elementary and Sports Field and Lee Elementary, Super easy freeway access to 54/805/125, 3 minutes drive to Plaza Bonita Shopping Center, and much more!

Lease: 1 Year Lease
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2 car garage
Available: 3/01/2020
* Call or Text our Leasing Line

** APPLICATIONS FOUND ON OUR WEBSITE ONLY, PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE **
* We manage multiple properties, When contacting please provide address.

Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4585714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6417 Garber Avenue have any available units?
6417 Garber Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6417 Garber Avenue have?
Some of 6417 Garber Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6417 Garber Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6417 Garber Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6417 Garber Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6417 Garber Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6417 Garber Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6417 Garber Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6417 Garber Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6417 Garber Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6417 Garber Avenue have a pool?
No, 6417 Garber Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6417 Garber Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6417 Garber Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6417 Garber Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6417 Garber Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
