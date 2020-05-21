6417 Garber Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

6417 Garber Ave - Large single family home~ 4 bed/2 ba (PRE-LEASING NOW, SHOWING AFTER 3/1) - PRE-LEASING NOW!! APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE

*** Will be Showing After 03/01/2020



6417 Garber Ave, San Diego, CA 92139

Paradise Hills

4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths

$2,695 per Month, $2,695 Deposit



Beautiful updated 4 bedroom/ 2 bath single level home. Huge open layout, faux wood blinds, and newer lighting fixtures. The open kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, electric stove, and microwave oven. There is plenty of space through-out!



The large master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and full bath. Hall bath comes with dual sinks and custom tile. Large covered back patio and yard, 2-car garage with washer and dryer hooks-ups. Great location!



Just across the street from Parkside park, within walking distance to William Penn Elementary and Sports Field and Lee Elementary, Super easy freeway access to 54/805/125, 3 minutes drive to Plaza Bonita Shopping Center, and much more!



Lease: 1 Year Lease

Pets: Not Allowed

Parking: 2 car garage

Available: 3/01/2020

* Call or Text our Leasing Line



** APPLICATIONS FOUND ON OUR WEBSITE ONLY, PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE **

* We manage multiple properties, When contacting please provide address.



Cal BRE#01317589

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4585714)