All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5
Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:48 AM

6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5

6395 Rancho Mission Road · (951) 330-0405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Grantville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6395 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Charming Split-Level Home W/ Attached Garage - Charming split-level 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with two car attached garage. This home's main level has beautiful laminate wood flooring with separate dining and living area. Off the dining area is a sliding door leading out to the balcony with a beautiful view. The kitchen has granite counters and plenty of cabinet space with a refrigerator included. There is an interior laundry area with a full sized washer and dryer. The lower level of the home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Off the master is a sliding door leading out to the backyard. The community has a pool, spa, and tennis courts, and is located close to freeway access and SDSU.

*Virtual showings available

AVAILABLE : April 15TH

Rent = $2350
Security Deposit = $2400 + Pet Deposit

Pet Policy: Small Pets OK (under 25lbs)

Minimum Requirements:

Household Income must be 2.5x rent
Stable/Verifiable Employment
Good Credit FICO 640+
Must Pass Background Check
Positive Rental/Mortgage history

Must Be Able to Provide:

-2 Month's Bank Statements
-1 Month's Paystubs
-Valid Identification
-Proof of Renter's Insurance upon approval

Please contact for a showing:

Robert Cole Properties
951.330.0405

Application is Online!
www.RobertColeProperties.com

(RLNE4171278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5 have any available units?
6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5 have?
Some of 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5 currently offering any rent specials?
6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5 is pet friendly.
Does 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5 offer parking?
Yes, 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5 does offer parking.
Does 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5 have a pool?
Yes, 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5 has a pool.
Does 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5 have accessible units?
No, 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity