6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5

Amenities
Charming Split-Level Home W/ Attached Garage - Charming split-level 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with two car attached garage. This home's main level has beautiful laminate wood flooring with separate dining and living area. Off the dining area is a sliding door leading out to the balcony with a beautiful view. The kitchen has granite counters and plenty of cabinet space with a refrigerator included. There is an interior laundry area with a full sized washer and dryer. The lower level of the home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Off the master is a sliding door leading out to the backyard. The community has a pool, spa, and tennis courts, and is located close to freeway access and SDSU.
*Virtual showings available
AVAILABLE : April 15TH
Rent = $2350
Security Deposit = $2400 + Pet Deposit
Pet Policy: Small Pets OK (under 25lbs)
Minimum Requirements:
Household Income must be 2.5x rent
Stable/Verifiable Employment
Good Credit FICO 640+
Must Pass Background Check
Positive Rental/Mortgage history
Must Be Able to Provide:
-2 Month's Bank Statements
-1 Month's Paystubs
-Valid Identification
-Proof of Renter's Insurance upon approval
Please contact for a showing:
Robert Cole Properties
951.330.0405
Application is Online!
www.RobertColeProperties.com
(RLNE4171278)