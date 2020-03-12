6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Charming Split-Level Home W/ Attached Garage - Charming split-level 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with two car attached garage. This home's main level has beautiful laminate wood flooring with separate dining and living area. Off the dining area is a sliding door leading out to the balcony with a beautiful view. The kitchen has granite counters and plenty of cabinet space with a refrigerator included. There is an interior laundry area with a full sized washer and dryer. The lower level of the home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Off the master is a sliding door leading out to the backyard. The community has a pool, spa, and tennis courts, and is located close to freeway access and SDSU.



*Virtual showings available



AVAILABLE : April 15TH



Rent = $2350

Security Deposit = $2400 + Pet Deposit



Pet Policy: Small Pets OK (under 25lbs)



Minimum Requirements:



Household Income must be 2.5x rent

Stable/Verifiable Employment

Good Credit FICO 640+

Must Pass Background Check

Positive Rental/Mortgage history



Must Be Able to Provide:



-2 Month's Bank Statements

-1 Month's Paystubs

-Valid Identification

-Proof of Renter's Insurance upon approval



Please contact for a showing:



Robert Cole Properties

951.330.0405



Application is Online!

www.RobertColeProperties.com



(RLNE4171278)