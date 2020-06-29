All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6392 Inman St
Last updated September 27 2019 at 4:15 PM

6392 Inman St

6392 Inman Street · No Longer Available
Location

6392 Inman Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded throughout in 2018.
* having problems loading pictures
* 3 bedrooms 3rd is a small room perfect for an office
* 2 bathrooms
* off street parking
* fenced yard
* storage shed
* patio backyard
* washer/dryer in unit
* cat 5 wiring available inside
* front yard gardener included
* $50 /mo for water
next door and across street are going through remodeling. front yards will be cleaned up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6392 Inman St have any available units?
6392 Inman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6392 Inman St have?
Some of 6392 Inman St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6392 Inman St currently offering any rent specials?
6392 Inman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6392 Inman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6392 Inman St is pet friendly.
Does 6392 Inman St offer parking?
Yes, 6392 Inman St offers parking.
Does 6392 Inman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6392 Inman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6392 Inman St have a pool?
No, 6392 Inman St does not have a pool.
Does 6392 Inman St have accessible units?
No, 6392 Inman St does not have accessible units.
Does 6392 Inman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6392 Inman St has units with dishwashers.
