Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6370 Caminito Lazaro
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

6370 Caminito Lazaro

6370 Caminito Lazaro · No Longer Available
Location

6370 Caminito Lazaro, San Diego, CA 92111
Morena

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
***AVAILABLE NOW: 3 Bed/ 2 Bath in Friars Village*** - Spacious 3 bedroom in the Friars Village community. Large open living room with a balcony that overlooks Mission Valley. Attached 2 car garage. Located close to all freeways, USD, and Fashion Valley Mall. Community has Olympic size pool, spa, bbq's, new playground and picnic areas.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5101637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6370 Caminito Lazaro have any available units?
6370 Caminito Lazaro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6370 Caminito Lazaro have?
Some of 6370 Caminito Lazaro's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6370 Caminito Lazaro currently offering any rent specials?
6370 Caminito Lazaro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6370 Caminito Lazaro pet-friendly?
No, 6370 Caminito Lazaro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6370 Caminito Lazaro offer parking?
Yes, 6370 Caminito Lazaro offers parking.
Does 6370 Caminito Lazaro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6370 Caminito Lazaro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6370 Caminito Lazaro have a pool?
Yes, 6370 Caminito Lazaro has a pool.
Does 6370 Caminito Lazaro have accessible units?
No, 6370 Caminito Lazaro does not have accessible units.
Does 6370 Caminito Lazaro have units with dishwashers?
No, 6370 Caminito Lazaro does not have units with dishwashers.
