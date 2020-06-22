6367 Rancho Mission Road #2

Amenities

2 bedroom Mission Valley Townhouse with garage - Bright & spacious, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, 2 story townhouse right in the heart of Mission Valley. Large living room features a gas fireplace, hard surface flooring and 1/2 guest bath off of it. Separate dining room area. Open kitchen with tile counter tops. Charming & private fully enclosed patio with fountain. Upstairs is 2 bedrooms. Master has his & hers closets plus view balcony. Storage unit off of balcony. Unit comes with 1 car garage, plus 1 assigned parking space. Community features include: tennis courts, community room, 2 pools and 2 hot tubs. Lushly landscaped complex close to Mission Valley shops, restaurants and easy freeway access.



