San Diego, CA
6358 Budlong Lake Avenue
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

6358 Budlong Lake Avenue

6358 Budlong Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6358 Budlong Lake Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6358 Budlong Lake Ave., San Diego, CA 92119 - New Pictures Coming Soon- Lovely home in a nice clean community.

3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, fire place, beautiful fenced backyard with a Lemon Tree, two car detach garage. New Carpet, New Paint, New Window Coverings. This adorable home will not last on the rental market long.

Small Dog must be under 25 pounds with additional deposit and owner's approval

Rent: $2,350.00
Deposit: $2,700.00
Processing Fee: $50.00

To schedule a showing please contact Veronica at vortega@propadvantage.com or leave a message at 760-908-2139

Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application/background Fee $35.00 ea. adult

(RLNE2371915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6358 Budlong Lake Avenue have any available units?
6358 Budlong Lake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6358 Budlong Lake Avenue have?
Some of 6358 Budlong Lake Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6358 Budlong Lake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6358 Budlong Lake Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6358 Budlong Lake Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6358 Budlong Lake Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6358 Budlong Lake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6358 Budlong Lake Avenue offers parking.
Does 6358 Budlong Lake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6358 Budlong Lake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6358 Budlong Lake Avenue have a pool?
No, 6358 Budlong Lake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6358 Budlong Lake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6358 Budlong Lake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6358 Budlong Lake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6358 Budlong Lake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
