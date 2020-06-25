6358 Budlong Lake Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6358 Budlong Lake Ave., San Diego, CA 92119 - New Pictures Coming Soon- Lovely home in a nice clean community.



3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, fire place, beautiful fenced backyard with a Lemon Tree, two car detach garage. New Carpet, New Paint, New Window Coverings. This adorable home will not last on the rental market long.



Small Dog must be under 25 pounds with additional deposit and owner's approval



Rent: $2,350.00

Deposit: $2,700.00

Processing Fee: $50.00



To schedule a showing please contact Veronica at vortega@propadvantage.com or leave a message at 760-908-2139



Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application/background Fee $35.00 ea. adult



