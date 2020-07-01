6350 Genesee Ave., #219

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking gym elevator pool table

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool table bbq/grill

1-Bed/1-Bath University City Condo in 62+ Senior Community - Charming one-bedroom condominium in fantastic University City location at Regency Villas, a gated and active adult community for seniors over 62 years of age. This north-facing, second story unit overlooks the well-manicured courtyard and has a balcony with a sliding glass door allowing for plenty of natural light. Quiet and secure, this unit is move-in ready with recent updates and touches.



Regency Villas Condominiums are equipped with elevator access, a clubhouse with recreation room and lounge area, little library, exercise room, pool table and BBQ area. Close to restaurants, parks and just a ten minute drive to La Jolla Beaches, this community is also just a short walk to a shopping center providing easy access to all necessary conveniences. Also nearby is the UC Public Library, Westfield UTC mall, and access to public transportation just across the street.



Laundry room located on same floor very close to unit. One open parking spot on a first come / first served basis with permit (to be provided at move-in).



$40 application fee per person. Credit Criteria 700+



Sorry, No Pets Allowed.



