Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

6350 Genesee Ave., #219

6350 Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6350 Genesee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
elevator
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
1-Bed/1-Bath University City Condo in 62+ Senior Community - Charming one-bedroom condominium in fantastic University City location at Regency Villas, a gated and active adult community for seniors over 62 years of age. This north-facing, second story unit overlooks the well-manicured courtyard and has a balcony with a sliding glass door allowing for plenty of natural light. Quiet and secure, this unit is move-in ready with recent updates and touches.

Regency Villas Condominiums are equipped with elevator access, a clubhouse with recreation room and lounge area, little library, exercise room, pool table and BBQ area. Close to restaurants, parks and just a ten minute drive to La Jolla Beaches, this community is also just a short walk to a shopping center providing easy access to all necessary conveniences. Also nearby is the UC Public Library, Westfield UTC mall, and access to public transportation just across the street.

Laundry room located on same floor very close to unit. One open parking spot on a first come / first served basis with permit (to be provided at move-in).

$40 application fee per person. Credit Criteria 700+

$40 application fee per person. Credit Criteria 700+

Sorry, No Pets Allowed.

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165
www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram:
www.instagram.com/advantageteam
www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5307825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6350 Genesee Ave., #219 have any available units?
6350 Genesee Ave., #219 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6350 Genesee Ave., #219 have?
Some of 6350 Genesee Ave., #219's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6350 Genesee Ave., #219 currently offering any rent specials?
6350 Genesee Ave., #219 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6350 Genesee Ave., #219 pet-friendly?
No, 6350 Genesee Ave., #219 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6350 Genesee Ave., #219 offer parking?
Yes, 6350 Genesee Ave., #219 offers parking.
Does 6350 Genesee Ave., #219 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6350 Genesee Ave., #219 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6350 Genesee Ave., #219 have a pool?
No, 6350 Genesee Ave., #219 does not have a pool.
Does 6350 Genesee Ave., #219 have accessible units?
No, 6350 Genesee Ave., #219 does not have accessible units.
Does 6350 Genesee Ave., #219 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6350 Genesee Ave., #219 does not have units with dishwashers.

