Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

6328 Connie Dr

6328 Connie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6328 Connie Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Remodeled House Close to SDSU w/ 2 extra rooms - Property Id: 289464

Well-located, large 3 bed, 2 bath home w/ 2 extra rooms for office and storage! This house is a very short walk, skate, or bike to SDSU! Great for students, family, and more.

TEXT PATRICK FOR SHOWING INFO.
It features:
- - 3 BD / 2 BA PLUS 2 ADDITIONAL ROOMS which can be used as an office, storage, study room, play room, fitness room, etc
- Remodeled Kitchen & Baths
- Hardwood and Tile Floors
- Newer Washer/Dryer, Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator
- Great backyard w/ Pergola
- 2 car , side by side, parking in driveway
- Large master bedroom w/ attached bathroom
- Close to restaurants, campus, and shops
- Air Conditioning
- On a cul de sac

1 Year Lease Starting June 1, 2020 or later
RENT: $3350, Deposit $6000

TEXT Patrick at show contact info for questions or to schedule a showing.

*House-trained pets may be ok w/ landlord approval.
do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289464
Property Id 289464

(RLNE5815453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6328 Connie Dr have any available units?
6328 Connie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6328 Connie Dr have?
Some of 6328 Connie Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6328 Connie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6328 Connie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6328 Connie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6328 Connie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6328 Connie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6328 Connie Dr offers parking.
Does 6328 Connie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6328 Connie Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6328 Connie Dr have a pool?
No, 6328 Connie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6328 Connie Dr have accessible units?
No, 6328 Connie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6328 Connie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6328 Connie Dr has units with dishwashers.
