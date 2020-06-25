6328 Connie Dr

Amenities
Remodeled House Close to SDSU w/ 2 extra rooms - Property Id: 289464
Well-located, large 3 bed, 2 bath home w/ 2 extra rooms for office and storage! This house is a very short walk, skate, or bike to SDSU! Great for students, family, and more.
TEXT PATRICK FOR SHOWING INFO.
It features:
- - 3 BD / 2 BA PLUS 2 ADDITIONAL ROOMS which can be used as an office, storage, study room, play room, fitness room, etc
- Remodeled Kitchen & Baths
- Hardwood and Tile Floors
- Newer Washer/Dryer, Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator
- Great backyard w/ Pergola
- 2 car , side by side, parking in driveway
- Large master bedroom w/ attached bathroom
- Close to restaurants, campus, and shops
- Air Conditioning
- On a cul de sac
1 Year Lease Starting June 1, 2020 or later
RENT: $3350, Deposit $6000
TEXT Patrick at show contact info for questions or to schedule a showing.
*House-trained pets may be ok w/ landlord approval.
